Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on a two-day tour ahead of the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Monday. He started his roadshow in the afternoon, drumming up support for BJP candidates. He also visited Baba Vishwanath during this time.

Modi arrived in his Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency after addressing a rally in neighbouring Mirzapur. He began the roadshow after garlanding the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Maldahiya crossing.

According to the planned route, the roadshow would end close to the recently renovated Kashi Vishwanath Complex where the PM would offer prayers. He also visited the Cantt railway station and took stock of the arrangement of passenger facilities and cleanliness. During this, he also touched the feet of a woman standing on the platform. In 2019, the Cantt railway station was given a facelift.

Modi had begun his first roadshow in Varanasi from the same spot after filing his nomination papers for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

BJP city president Vidyasagar Rai said Modi will stay the night at the Diesel Locomotive Works (DLW) guesthouse. Modi's roadshow will cover the three Assembly segments of Cantonment, Varanasi north and Varanasi south.

The Prime Minister will wind up his trip on Saturday with a rally in Khajuria village under the Rohaniya Assembly seat, also address the people from the other five Assembly segments under the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Rai said.

During an earlier stay at the DLW guesthouse, Modi had written in the visitors' book that it reminded him of his childhood days when he used to vend tea at Vadnagar railway station in Gujarat.

As the UP elections coming to an end, Varanasi is abuzz with the arrival of top leaders from all major parties.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra landed in Varanasi on Friday and headed to Phulpur middle school grounds for a rally after offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The two reached the rally venue after holding a roadshow of their own in favour of Congress candidate Ajay Rai from the Pindara Assembly segment.

(with PTI inputs)