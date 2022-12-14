Agra: An eight-year-old by died of Rabies in Rudmuli village of Bah police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, officials said on Wednesday. Arvind Bhadoria, said that his son Naitik (8) was a class 4 student of Achchhelal Public School. About a month and a half ago, the kid was bitten by a dog but did not inform his family members.

For the last few days, the child was behaving strangely, the family members said. The child's health deteriorated after which the relatives admitted him to SN Medical College Agra for treatment from where he was taken to a private hospital after his condition did not improve. Naitik died during treatment on Monday evening of rabies.

The relatives brought the body of the child to Rudmuli home and performed the last rites on Tuesday. According to relatives and villagers, there is a huge terror of stray dogs in the area, due to which many children and villagers have been bitten by stray dogs.