Badaun: Juvenile Justice Board ordered three minors to serve in an old age home and pay Rs 10,000 each as compensation for shooting down an old man which happened eight years ago. Around eight years ago, two minors fired a gunshot and killed an aged person by mistake. Now, the board has found both of them guilty of the murder. A male minor was asked to serve at an old age home for 15 days while two female minors were asked to serve for seven days. Besides serving in an old age home,they will have to pay Rs 10000 each as compensation.

Unfortunately, on July 25, 2014, an old man received a bullet injury, and later he died. In that murder case, an FIR was registered. Actually, Prempal was standing outside his house. Then three people were arguing with his son Virendra. Their verbal fight turned violent. Later, the attacker pelted stones over his son Virendra, daughter Kumkum and Samadhi Vijendra. Later, they fired bullets at them in anger. Dung the quarrel, Samadhi Vijendra received a bullet injury and was taken to hospital. There he succumbed to his injuries. Thereafter, an attempt to murder case was registered against the attackers.

The police had sent the minor accused to justice juvenile court. During the hearing, Justice Juvenile Board Judge Adhana, Member Pramila Gupta, and Arvind Kumar awarded punishment equal to the term which they spent in jail. Now, they have been asked to serve in an old age home. Thereafter they will be free from custody.