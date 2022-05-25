Badaun(Uttar Pradesh): The Juvenile Justice Board here on Saturday sentenced a 15-year-old boy for making indecent remarks about CM Yogi Adityanath on social media a month ago. The accused has been ordered to clean a cowshed for 15 days and a public place for 15 days as the designated punishment for the offence.

A few days ago, this teenager had morphed a picture of the CM Yogi Adityanath, written objectionable remarks and shared the post on social media. Sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar at the Sahaswan police station had registered an FIR against him under section 505 (public mischief) of the IPC, along with section 67 of the IT Act. He was later sent to a juvenile home.

Considering his age, the Juvenile Justice Board members gave him an opportunity to "serve the community" considering it his first mistake and giving him a chance to rectify it. Juvenile Justice Board's Principal Magistrate Aanchal Adhana, Judicial Members Pramila Gupta and Arvind Kumar Gupta delivered the judgment on Monday. The Board also fined an amount of Rs 10,000 to the 15-year-old under the IT Act.

