Ghaziabad: A man and his son was arrested on Sunday, for allegedly killing a woman with whom he is having an illegal relationship for past nine years. The accused first tried to frame the incident as an accident by registering a complaint claiming that the deceased was run over by a tractor-trolley.

The accused also captured a video of the tractor-trolley driver after threatening him and framed all the charges against him. The incident took place in the Civil Lines police station area of Ghaziabad and the accused were identified as Charan Singh and his 24-year-old son Rohit.

On the night of January 17, the police received information about a injured woman lying on the road. She was taken to the district hospital but declared brought dead by doctors. Later, a man came to the police station and claimed himself to be an eyewitness. He told the police that the woman died after being hit by by a tractor-trolley. Initially, the police also thought that the incident was an accident, but the post-mortem report revealed that she was strangled to death.

DCP Nipun Aggarwal said, "the post-mortem report revealed that the woman was strangled to death and after that, injuries were inflicted on his body, to make it look like an accident. During investigation, it was found that the woman was married, but was having an illicit relationship with a married man Charan Singh. His 24 year old son was also involved in the murder."

"The family members of Charan Singh were against his illicit affair with the woman which triggered his fight with the woman after which Singh along with his son conspired to kill the woman," the DCP said.

The woman was asked to come to Ghaziabad on the day of the incident. After this, Charan Singh took the woman with him to a hotel near GT Road. Meanwhile, Rohit came to the hotel by car, as soon as the woman and Charan Singh came out of the hotel at around 6:30 pm he made her sit in Rohit's car and strangled her.

Then after the duo threw the body behind a tractor-trolley and grabbed its driver accusing him of running over the woman. Then they reached the police station to file a complaint posing as an eyewitness of the accident.