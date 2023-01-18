Lucknow (UP): In a shocking incident, a three-year-old child was dug out from the grave at the behest of a Tantrik who claimed to bring the boy back to life at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Acting on a tip off by the villagers, police led by Dubagga station in-charge Sukhbir Singh Bhadauria reached the spot and recovered the body.

According to the police the boy was not going well for some and he died on Saturday evening. "The family- a resident of Saidpur Maheri village under Dubagga station performed all the rituals and buried the body in a burial ground behind a primary school in the village. The family members said that the boy's mother had a dream that her son was alive and she consulted her husband. The couple went to a Tantrik and according to the family members, he promised to bring the child back to life," police said.

According to the family members, the Tantrik had promised to bring the child back to life and asked the couple to bring the dead child. "The couple then dug the grave and brought the child to the Tantrik. The Tantrik said that the child's body was still warm and began reciting hymns and performing pujas," the investigating officer quoting the family members said.

On the tip-off received from villagers, Dubagga station in-charge Sukhbir Singh Bhadauria reached the village with his team. The police immediately took the child's body into custody and sent it to a hospital. The Tantrik is absconding and police have launched a manhunt for him.

When asked about the whereabouts of the Tantrik, police said, "When we reached the spot he fled but we are looking for him. A case has been initiated and investigation is on". "We have sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem. Once the report comes in we will be able to identify the cause of death," police added.

