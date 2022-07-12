West Champaran (Bihar): A tantrik (occultist) at Bagaha village in the West Champaran district of Bihar, duped a grieving family of Rs 8,000 after promising to bring their dead six-year-old child back to life. The child died from acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) last week. On Friday, three days after the child was buried, the deceased's family member approached the tantrik who demanded Rs 8,000 to bring the child "back to life".

Shockingly, the family dug out the body of the child and handed it over to the tantrik for two days after which he claimed that the boy cannot be brought back to life since he was "killed by a witch". Hearing this, the family and the villagers thrashed the tantrik and handed him over to police. Patkhauli out-post in-charge, Lal Babu Yadav said police are investigating the case. "We are interrogating the tantrik. Investigation into the matter has begun," said the police officer.