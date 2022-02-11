Bareilly: As the first phase of the UP assembly elections came to end on Thursday, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that it “has become clear...that a coalition government is going to be formed in the state”.

“It has become clear from the first phase of voting that the result which was to come on March 10 has come today itself. A coalition government is going to be formed in the state,” Yadav said in the evening. The first of the 7-phase UP assembly polls in the 403 assembly constituencies ended on Thursday.

In the 2nd phase scheduled on February 14, 55 assembly seats are going to polls whereas voting will be held in 59 assembly seats in the 3rd phase on February 20, as many seats in the 4th phase on February 23, 61 seats in the 5th phase on February 27, 57 in 6th phase on March 3 and 54 assembly seats on March 7. Akhilesh, who talked to the media at the end of the voting targeted the BJP and Yogi Adityanath led UP government saying, “The bigger the leader in BJP, the bigger the lie he tells”. “The BJP government has given nothing to the state except scarcity. The BJP's rally-blitz has all failed,” he said.

He also took a jibe at the BJP's manifesto, saying "I should observe a two-minute silence on this manifesto. They have made announcements and we have brought plans. The 100 police dials that were arranged in the SP government were changed to 112 by the BJP government,” he said.

The SP president said that after the new government in UP is formed, “we will buy more vehicles and will also fix its response time”. “The budget for health services will be increased with 300 units of free electricity. Bikers will get one liter of petrol free.

"We will give 22 lakh jobs in the IT sector alone,” he added while claiming 400 seats for the alliance SP-BSP alliance. The SP president said that BJP leaders “are at the forefront of spreading propaganda. There is a competition to lie in this party."

Also read: 'Top priority is to defeat BJP': Mamata to support Akhilesh Yadav in UP elections