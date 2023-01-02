Agra: The Agra Development Authority (ADA) has started a cashless ticketing service at the Taj Mahal to facilitate visitors to pay for tickets by scanning the QR codes. The move will save the time of the visitors, who are paying a visit to the Taj, and they won't have to wait in queues to get the tickets, an official said. Vice-Chairman of Agra Development Authority Chachit Gaur said that it's a new year gift to the tourists.

“Now those visiting the Taj Mahal will be able to generate a ticket by scanning the QR code on the golf cart. With this, they will not have to stand in line at the ticket booking window,” he said. Gaur said the ADA is also improving the Internet facility at the Taj Mahal. The ADA warned fraudsters at the Taj duping people in the name of “VIP entries”.

The ADA clarified that there is no VIP entry system at the Taj and tourists need to be alert about the scammers and touts around the Taj Mahal demanding extra money from them. Thousands of domestic and foreign tourists come to see the Taj Mahal daily. On Saturday and Sunday, a total of 80,000 tourists visited the Taj Mahal on the occasion of New Year. Tourists mostly throng the Taj Mahal on weekends. Vice-Chairman of Agra Development Authority Charchit Gaur asked visitors to contact on phone number 9412330055 in case of any complaint.