Agra: In yet another gaffe, the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Jalkal Department have sent water and sewerage bills to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) charged on the Taj Mahal, officials said. This is despite the fact that the monuments are exempted from such taxes. The goof-up comes close on the heels of the AMC sending an 'arbitrary' notice to the ASI asking it to pay the outstanding house tax for the Taj Mahal.

In the latest move, 13 bills worth Rs 1.96 crore have been sent towards water and sewer management charges leaving the ASI officials shocked. They have expressed concern over the notice for water tax. All the monuments of the country including the Taj Mahal are exempted from house tax and water tax as per norms.

Earlier, the Agra Municipal Corporation (AMC) sent a bill of Rs 1.47 lakh as 'house tax' to the ASI for the Taj Mahal. Rajkumar Patel, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI's Agra Circle, said that the ASI takes care of all the monuments including Taj Mahal. The monuments are exempted from tax as per the rules, he said. When asked for comments over the matter, Satish Kumar, the executive engineer of the Jalkal Department said the department will look into the matter.