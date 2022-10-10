Hyderabad: In a major concern on World Mental Health Day 2022, a survey conducted by researchers at the Central University of Hyderabad revealed that 80 per cent of people, who suffered from hypertension due to Covid-19 have sleep deprivation problems. The research carried out by researchers led by Oyendrilla Mukherjee under the guidance of Prof Meena Hariharan of the University Health Psychology Department surveyed 400 people from different communities in different areas, including Hyderabad, who had suffered from high blood pressure due to Covid-19.

As per the survey, 80 per cent of the people were found to have sleep deprivation problems. Sleep deprivation problems arise due to headache, dizziness, nausea, leg swelling and heart palpitations caused due to high blood pressure. The remaining 20 per cent overcame the sleep deprivation issue due to family support.

Prof Meena Hariharan said that family support is the key to tackling mental health issues arising out of Covid-19. For strong mental health, the family and social system must be strong. How much pressure you face in life, you can overcome it with social support. Indian society and culture have an inclusive approach.

That's why during the Covid-19, many people got social support and were able to overcome mental problems,” she added. As per experts, upper-middle-class families are the most vulnerable to the changing philosophy and luxurious lifestyle which is plunging them into debt leading to mental stress. People suffering from such show off tend to pay less attention to their families and the children are not brought up properly.

World Mental Health Day is observed every year globally on October 10 to create awareness regarding mental health. People used to shy away from talking to others about their mental health so that others do not perceive them as mentally unstable. But in the present times, especially after the global outbreak of Corona, conversations about maintaining one's mental health have increased. In the last few years, there has been a significant rise in the number of cases of mental problems in people of all ages according to the statistics and results provided by psychiatrists and various researchers around the world. Therefore, the importance of World Mental Health Day has increased even more.