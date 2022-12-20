Nalgonda: In a barbaric incident, a woman killed her two-year-old daughter as she felt that she became a hindrance to her extramarital affair, police said on Monday. The incident took place on December 14 at Narketpally town in the Nalgonda district of Telangana. The crime came to light when the father-in-law of the woman grew suspicious of the minor's death and approached the police.

According to the police, the woman Ramya from Kanagal was married to Uyyala Venkanna from Ellikatte village in Chityala mandal in 2015. The couple has a five-year-old son Shivaram and a two-year-old daughter Priyanshika. Uyyala Venkanna died of Corona in 2022. After her husband's death, she moved away from her in-laws and stayed in a rented house with her two children at Narketpally.

As per the details of the case, Ramya had an extramarital affair with Perika Venkanna alias Venkateshwarlu. She was continuing the relationship with Venkanna. However, on December 14 night, Ramya, along with her paramour, brutally killed her two-year-old daughter Priyanshika as they assumed her presence as a thorn in the flesh.

Moments later, they took her to the Nalgonda Government Hospital pretending she had a seizure. The doctors declared her brought dead and shifted the body to the mortuary. However, Ramya's father-in-law grew suspicious when he noticed marks on the face of his granddaughter. Immediately, he lodged a complaint with the police and based on the complaint, police questioned the woman and her paramour. During the investigation, they confessed to committing the heinous crime. Nalgonda DSP Narsimha Reddy said, "The facts came to light when the accused were detained and interrogated."