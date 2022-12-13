Nayagarh (Odisha): A man identified as Shailendra Jena has been murdered over an extramarital affair with a woman in the Nayagarh district of the state. The police said that Shailendra Jena, a resident of Cuttak, who went missing a few days ago. Jena was murdered as he was involved in an illicit affair with a woman."

According to police, Shailendra was having an extramarital affair with Sunita Sahu of Mahipur. Sunita's husband, Dipu Sahu alias Gopinath got to know about this affair and fought with Shailendra before shifting his wife Sunita to Nayagarh. However, as per the reports, the relationship between Sunita and her paramour continued, which Dipu came to know.

After finding out about their relationship, accused Dipu, along with his wife Sunita and his friend Suriya Sahu, plotted the murder. On December 3, Sunita invited Sailendra to her residence in Mahipur where Sailendra was murdered by Dipu, his father, and Suriya. Later, they torched the body and threw away the half-burnt body in a nearby pond.

Alekh Chandra Pahi, SP, Nayagarh said, "Dipu, his wife Sunita, and his friend Suriya Sahu killed Jena. Later, Dipu, his father, and Suriya set the body on fire and threw the half-burnt body into a pond located 2 km away from Mahipur to eliminate evidence. The police detained Sunita and Suriya while Dipu and his father are still absconding. Efforts are on to trace and arrest them."