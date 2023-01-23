Yadadri Bhuvanagiri: Three children who were rescued last week after being abandoned by their mother and step-father have now been admitted to a child care centre in Telangana's Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. District Child Welfare and Protection Committee (DCWPC) investigations have revealed shocking murder attempts on one of the children.

Sources said the children two boys - aged 10 and 5 and a girl - aged 8 were rescued from the temple on the night of Jan. 14, in biting cold. The 10-year-old told the District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) revealed that their step-father stuffed clothes on the 5-year-old and attempted to strangulate him.

On Jan. 14, the couple along with the children came to the temple where they dropped children and went back home. On Jan. 20, the authorities recorded the statement of the children and produced them before the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri District Child Protection Committee, which through its proceedings referred it to a children home here until required.

The 10-year-old also shared the contact number of his paternal uncle, brother of his biological father. His uncle who was summoned by the police came and identified the children but could not reveal the present whereabouts of his brother since they had fallen apart for a while, police said.

On rescue, the children were handed over to traffic constable Pasham Koti who passed them on to SI Sudhakar Rao to trace their parents. Rao contacted DCPO N Saidulu who inquired the children regarding their relatives and the circumstances which led to their abandonment.

Police said the mother of three had recently married to an autodriver and has ben living in Saroornagar of Ranga Reddy district, after her first husband left her three years ago. She has another child from the second marriage. The couple felt the children as a hindrance to their relationship.

They conspired to abandon them near the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, also known as Yadadri or Yadagirigutta temple, situated on a hillock in the small town of Yadagirigutta in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of the Indian state of Telangana, police said.