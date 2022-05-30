Khammam: A man killed his wife's lover and left her grievously injured after he found both of them in an intimate state. The incident took place in the Khammam town of Telangana on Sunday late at night.

Veerababu who is an auto driver lives with his wife in Allipuram colony in Khammam. A couple of months back he came to know that her wife is having an extramarital affair with Naveen, a resident of the same colony.

Despite, the auto-driver having warned his wife, the illicit affair continued. Later following panchayat's suggestion, he shifted to the outskirts of the town thinking that this might put an end to the affair.

However, on Sunday night, Veerababu returned to his house and saw his wife with Naveen in an intimate state and lost his cool. He took a knife and attacked Naveen, thereby grievously injuring him, who died later while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Khanapuram Haveli police have filed a case and initiated an investigation.