Hyderabad: No matter, which doctor you see in that hospital, the fee is only one rupee. Within months of its inception, GG Hospital at Ram Nagar became hugely popular as 'One Rupee Hospital'. The service motto of a doctor for the poor has laid the foundation for this hospital in the heart of Hyderabad. "Our idea is to provide medical treatment to the poor at the lowest affordable rate," says GG Hospital Chairman Gangadhar Gupta.

These days, medical costs have risen beyond the affordability of the common public. If you go to the hospital with a common cold or fever, the doctor's fee will start from Rs 400. In addition to that, the costs of pills, injections and syrups will be more burdensome. In such situations, the poor often have to run into debts to go to a private hospital. But GG Hospital is charging a token amount of only one rupee towards consultation. Patients from different parts of Hyderabad city are flocking to this hospital. Now everybody is calling it not by its original name but 'One Rupee Hospital'.

Seasonal diseases strike every year - dengue in the rainy season, malaria in the summer and cold in winter. Patients have to pay huge amounts towards consultation fees, medicines and other expenses like blood tests, scanning and X-rays. In addition to that, they have to spend more on prescription drugs. But without charging any consultation fee, treatment is being provided at Gangaiah Gari Hospital (GG) in Ram Nagar, in the heart of Hyderabad, for just one rupee. They are charging very low rates for diagnostic tests.

Over months, the number of patients at GG Hospital increased. Not only the people of surrounding localities but also the residents of many other parts of the city are flocking to the hospital. Patients, who have undergone the treatment, say that they are being provided with better treatment at a nominal fee. GG hospital has separate departments for orthopaedic, gynaecology, pediatric, general physician, general surgeon and dermatology. Along with these, blood and urine tests are conducted. Ultrasound and X-ray units are also available. The hospital management said that only a 50 per cent fee is being charged at the diagnostic centre for all the lab tests. After the doctor's examination, a 40 per cent discount is given if medicines are purchased at their pharmacy.

The hospital management claimed that they are charging a nominal fee even for the beds in the hospital. It was said that when it started exactly five months ago, the number of patients in GG Hospital was only a few. Then it reached 300 OPs (outpatients) and now outpatients have reached 1,500 hundred at present.

GG Hospital chairman Gangadhar Gupta said that their hospital was started with the aim of ​​providing medical treatment to the poor at the lowest cost. A box has been set up on the hospital premises if anyone wants to donate they can. The amount that was collected will be spent on the development of the hospital. Gangadhar Gupta said that many people have supported their hospital as it offers treatment at a very low price.