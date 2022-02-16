.

Published on: 2 hours ago

Burla: Dr. Shankar Ramchandani, who has been successfully running his unique 'One Rupee Clinic' at Burla for one year now, has now launched the 'Medicine for One Rupee' service to help the poor and underprivileged patients. Dr. Ramchandani, an Assistant Professor at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research's (VIMSAR) Department of Medicine, launched the one Rupee service for patients on Saturday.