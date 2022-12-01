Hyderabad: Heated exchanges on twitter erupted between the leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) after the arrest of YSRTP founder Y S Sharmila on Wednesday. TRS MLC and CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha made an indirect attack on YS Sharmila, saying that the latter was a 'covert' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The TRS leaders took strong exception to Sharmila's criticism against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The ruling party in Telangana made an unsparing attack on the YSRTP chief. K Kavitha made a veiled attack in a tweet in Telugu, hinting that the BJP was behind the Sharmila's protests.

A war of words broke on twitter. The daughter of former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, Sharmila gave a fitting reply. She had formed her own party in Telangana after parting ways with her elder brother Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. In her counter to TRS, the YSRTP chief said that the TRS and Kavitha gave importance to posts but not to understand people's problems and to implement promises made to people.

Kavitha, in a tweet, alleged, without mentioning names, that Sharmila is a 'covert' of BJP. KCR's daughter hit back, saying that she took an active part in the separate state agitation and joined politics from there. The TRS leaders and ministers have lashed out at Sharmila for her criticism of the TRS supremo.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan enquired about the arrest of Sharmila and expressed anguish over the way Sharmila was taken into custody. The Governor expressed concern about the YSRTP leader's safety and health condition, a release from Raj Bhavan said on Tuesday night.

Sharmila was arrested when she tried to organise protest near KCR's house yesterday. TV visuals showed that during the march, she was seated inside a car while the windowpanes were broken. The police urged the YSRTP chief to come out of the car. When she remained seated in the driving seat of the car in protest, the police towed away the vehicle despite her being inside it.