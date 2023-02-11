Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends the passing out parade of the 74 RR IPS batch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad on Saturday. Shah addressing the media in a programme said that by banning the Popular Front of India recently, we have presented a successful example for the world to see.

"Under the leadership of the Indian government agencies, police forces of the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like PFI and succeeded NIA is expanding across the country now, NIA and NCB expansion has helped in controlling criminals involved in Narcotics and terrorism. Crimes related to terrorism, narcotics and economic offences are being monitored on a National database. "

After 8 years, the government was to a large extent successful in controlling terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left-wing extremism, added Shah. (with Agency inputs)