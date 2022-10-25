Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu): The Coimbatore city police arrested five people after a 29-year-old man was killed in a car explosion in front of a temple in the city on Sunday. Those who were arrested on Monday have been identified as Mohammed Talka, Mohammed Azarudeen, Mohammed Riyas, Feroz Ismail, and Mohammed Navaz Ismail, the police official said.

While the police said the blast was possibly triggered by an LPG cylinder in the vehicle, a search at the residence of the deceased, led to the detection of a huge quantum of explosive materials. The deceased was identified as Jamesa Mubin, a resident of Ukkadam. Meanwhile, DGP Sylendra Babu, ADGP Thamarai Kannan, Intelligence IG Senthil Velan, and Special Investigation Division SP Stephen Jesupatham rushed to Coimbatore from Chennai and investigated on the spot. DGP Sylendra Babu said that the probe had begun and an investigation was underway.

Speaking to the media, DGP Sylendra Babu said, "During the search at Jamesa Mubin's residence in the Kottaimedu area in Ukkadam, we have recovered chemicals like potassium nitrate, aluminium and sulfur, which are used to make crude bombs. We have also recovered nails and ball bearing from the spot where the explosion happened. He is not affiliated with any organisations. There is no case against the deceased, but he has links with a few people under NIA's radar. We have identified the source of the cylinders and the car.

He further said, "This could not be a suicide attack. The explosion happened when the nails and ball bearing were in the car. Chemicals were in his home. We are going through his call history and inquiring about the people in touch with him". "There was no need for the National Investigation Team (NIA) so far as the investigation was going on the right track" he added.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party President K Annamalai claimed it was a terror attack with an ISIS link saying "Ukkadam is a sensitive area with a Muslim-majority population. As this blast happened near Ukkadam's famous temple, 'Kottai Eshwaran Temple' police are on high alert and security has been beefed up across Coimbatore. Questioning the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for state intelligence failure as Coimbatore cylinder blast.

Taking to Twitter, Annamalai said, "Coimbatore Cylinder blast is no more a 'cylinder blast'. It's a clear-cut terror act with ISIS links. Will CM Stalin come out in the open and accept this? The Tamil Nadu govt has been hiding this info for 12 hours now. Is this not a clear failure of the state intelligence machinery and DMK government?" He further claimed that some terror elements were active in the state.

"The accused, who died during the planning of this attack, had clear-cut links to ISIS and was handled from outside the country. Still, some of the elements are active in Tamil Nadu soil. Go mercilessly after these nodes. CM MK Stalin, please come out of your hiding and own your failure," he added. (With agency inputs)