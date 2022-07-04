Udaipur: An NIA court remanded in 10-day police custody the four people arrested in the murder case of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal. Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were arrested on Tuesday, hours after they allegedly hacked the tailor to death with a cleaver at his shop for extending support to now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, and posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam.

The two others, Mohsin and Asif, were nabbed on Thursday night for being involved in the conspiracy. They were produced before the court here amid tight security arrangements. “The court ordered police remand till July 12,” according to a lawyer. It is being alleged that two out of four had facilitated Ghouse Mohaammd visit to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the government relaxed curfew for 12 hours as situation was improving since the murder of Kanhaiya Lal. It is being presumed that internet service, which has been stopped since June 28, may be resumed by Monday. Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is supposed to visit Udaipur to assess the situation and will visit Tailor Kanhaiyal Lal's house.

Even six days after beheading of Kanhaiya Lal, the Bhoot Mahal surrounding areas wore a deserted look. Even today deceased Kanhaiya Lal cap was lying outside his house. These are enough indication to understand about the gory crime, which seems committed by people to create terror among masses.