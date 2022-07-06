Jodhpur: Bollywood actor Salman Khan's lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat and his family have received death threats in Jodhpur through a letter allegedly sent by Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Advocate Saraswat has filed a complaint in the police station regarding the matter. In the complaint, Saraswat has claimed that a letter threatening him and his family was found in the latch of his chamber located in the Jubilee Chamber of the Old High Court. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his henchmen have been indicated in the letter. Police said they have increased the security of the lawyer and have launched a probe into the case. Significantly, film actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan were also threatened in a similar manner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Nazim Ali said the letter was found two days ago in Saraswat's chamber. The letter reportedly read, "You will meet the same fate as Moose Wala. We will not spare anyone. Not even your family members." Some reports indicate the letter contained 'L.B' and 'G.B' initials at the bottom referring to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. Earlier Lawrence Bishnoi had threatened to kill actor Salman Khan. The attempt to do this was disclosed by the Delhi Police recently. Lawrence's henchmen had also raided Salman's apartment in Mumbai, but they could not succeed.

Lawrence is currently in Punjab Police's custody and is accused of conspiring to kill Sidhu Moose Wala. Police sources say that this could be the work of Lawrence's local operatives.