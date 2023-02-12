Baran (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan police on Sunday alerted and started an investigation into a robbery at a jewellery shop here in Chhipabarod on Saturday late in the night. Chhipabrod police station officer Chandraprakash Yadav said that at least eight robbers broke the shutter of a jewellery shop in the main market and fled with 100 kg of gold and silver ornaments.

As the matter was reported, senior police officers, including SP Kalyanmal Meena, the dog squad, the FSL team and Cyber Cell personnel reached the spot and started an investigation. During the primary investigation, the police recovered the CCTV footage of the area where around eight masked miscreants carrying weapons were spotted fleeing with bags full of jewellery.

Also read: Elderly woman robbed at her home in Mumbai

The shop's owner, Kishan Goyal, brother of businessman Gautam Kumar, said that he woke up in the night when he heard a sound in his shop which is located near his residence and when he rushed to the spot, he noticed three robbers, and they attacked him with a slingshot. But, the robbers fled by the time Goyal could fetch his licensed gun.

Goyal immediately informed the police and said that he has not yet found how much gold and silver had been stolen, but the thieves have taken away gold and silver jewellery and the safe was also found broken. A police officer said that in the CCTV footage, the thieves' van was visible and the van did not have a number plate, but the police set up check posts and also started a probe into the robbery. The police launched a man-hunt to nab the robbers.