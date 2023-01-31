Mumbai: Two unidentified men threatened a 70-year-old woman with a revolver and looted valuables and cash all worth Rs 12 lakh from her home in central Mumbai on Monday evening, the police said. The incident took place in a residential building near Kirti College in Dadar (West). The elderly woman was alone in the house at the time of the robbery.

A man aged around 40 knocked on the door of the woman's house at around 4 pm. As the senior citizen opened the door, the armed man barged into the house on the pretext of giving sweets. As he entered the house, he took out a revolver, police said. Scared of the revolver, the woman kept quiet and the miscreant escaped with valuables and Rs 12 lakhs from her residence, he said. An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Constitution was registered at the Dadar police station, the police said. In this case, an accused has been arrested and the other accused is absconding. The police started the investigation to arrest the absconding accused.

Earlier, the gold earrings of an elderly woman were snatched by two unidentified persons at Kidwai Nagar in Ludhiana of Punjab. In the video, the woman was seen walking on her way when two unidentified men followed her wearing masks on a bike, and one of the miscreants attacked her and took away her earrings.

Immediately, both of them fled the spot after snatching the six grams of gold earrings. During the incident, the woman lost her balance and fell. The victim woman identified as Davinder Kaur suffered injuries on her knees. She had a knee operation three months ago. Davinder said, "I went to the market to buy vegetables. While returning, I felt something on my back. When I turned around, a man snatching earrings, and when I raised alarm, he fled with his companion." She has not lodged any complaint with the police.