Kota: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided the house of Popular Front of India (PFI) Kota District President Sajid, official sources said. They further revealed that the raid by the NIA team lasted several hours adding that during the raids, the NIA team seized some documents related to the now banned organization added the sources.

According to official sources the NIA team did not give much input to the local police about the raid. Last year, on September 22, the NIA team had conducted similar raids across the country including Kota.

The NIA had also conducted a raid in the Aman Colony in front of Jama Masjid located in Vigyan Nagar, Kota in the month of September last year. The raids come five days after the Central investigation agency filed a charge sheet against four alleged PFI associates for their involvement in “unlawful and anti-national activities”.

As per the NIA charge sheet, the accused Athar Parvez, Md Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Khan alias advocate Nooruddin and Arman Malick alias Imteyaz Anwar were arrested for their involvement in different cases. The NIA claimed that investigation revealed that the “criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation”.

The PFI was banned by the Centre on September 22 last year. Several raids were also conducted at its offices and houses of its leaders throughout the country. While resisting the move, the PFI called a state shutdown the next day which turned violent with government properties being extensively damaged. Police arrested scores of PFI supporters and registered over 300 FIRs in the case.