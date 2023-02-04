Nagaur: The Rajasthan police arrested a man, who killed his girlfriend and chopped off her body into pieces, here in the Sribalaji area of Rajasthan's Nagaur. A police officer said that the accused confessed to committing the crime and the police are searching for the body parts for three days. Till now, the police recovered a jaw, a few bones and hair.

DSP Vinod Kumar Sipa said that the accused was identified as Anoparam and the victim was identified as Guddi. The DSP said that on January 22, 30-year-old Guddi had left her home saying that she would go to her in-laws' village, Mundasar, but she went missing and her kin lodged a missing complaint at Shribalaji police station after two days. The police probed the accused under suspicion, who confessed to committing the crime. The police booked the accused under relevant sections of the law while the police also launched a probe into the murder.

Earlier, the lover of a bride barged into the house of her fiance's house, opened fire and left the place after pasting a message on the wall warning the groom of dire consequences if he tied the knot with his girlfriend. The incident took place in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of January 27 and 28.

The accused scaled the wall of the groom's house and also carried a canister containing an inflammable substance. Before leaving the place, the bride's boyfriend pasted a poster containing the details of his threat messages. The entire family woke up to a rude shock. The proposed marriage is to take place on February 16.

The miscreant's warning went in a cinematic way: "This is the trailer. Get ready to watch the entire movie unfolding on February 16 at the bride's place. Mantu Singh, you should stay away from my lover Karishma. Or else get ready to face bullets. Members of the Baraat party, including your family members, will also be shot. The marriage venue will be converted into a Shamshan (funeral pyre)."

"The groom's family lodged a complaint at the Simbhaoli police station in the district on January 29 (Sunday). Hapur Additional Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra said, "Based on the complaint, a case has been registered in the matter. The probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon. Things will be known after arresting the culprit."