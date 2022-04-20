Jaipur: IAS Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande, who have been in the headlines recently, are all set to get married today. The couple will tie know in Jaipur amid close friends and family. CM Ashok Gehlot has also been invited to the wedding and he is likely to be a part of the festivities today. Later on April 22, a grand reception will also take place. Along with bureaucrats, top police officers, many known political figures are also invited to the reception that will take place at the Hotel Holiday Inn.

At the end of March 2022, IAS Tiuna Dabi announced her second wedding with 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande. She shared a picture of them holding hands and captioned, "I'm wearing the smile you gave me #fiance,". Gawande also uploaded the engagement pictures on Instagram. “Together, is my favourite place to be!” he captioned the picture.

Dabi, who had topped the 2015 batch IAS, grabbed national headlines after she married 2nd topper from the batch Athar Aamir Khan from Kashmir in 2018. During that time, a lot of questions were raised regarding the Hindu-Muslim rituals. They however parted ways in November last year. Khan is presently posted as Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation.

Also read: Corruption case against IAS officer Tina Dabi's fiancé