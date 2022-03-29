Jaipur: Dr Pradeep Gawande, the 2013 Rajasthan cadre IAS officer who is marrying 2016 IAS topper Tina Dabi was booked in a recent bribery case in the state and has been transferred nine times in the last nine years, sources said. Dabi, whose short-lived marriage with 2nd topper from the batch Athar Amir Khan made national headlines, announced her engagement with Gawande in an Instagram post on Monday.

"I'm wearing the smile you gave me #fiance," Dabi captioned an Instagram picture of her and 2013-batch IAS officer Pradeep Gawande holding each other's hand on Monday. Gawande also uploaded the engagement pictures on Instagram. “Together, is my favourite place to be!” he captioned the picture.

Gawande, born on 9 December 1980 in Maharashtra, is currently posted in Jaipur as Director in the Department of Archaeology and Museum. He is three years senior to Dabi. He has given his services as a collector in Churu. Gawande's name came up in a bribery case while being MD in RSLDC, sources said. The Anti Corruption Bureau had also registered a case against him. Apart from the IAS officer, eight other people were also named in the case.

In September 2021, the Anti-Corruption Bureau team interrogated him for more than two hours. According to the FIR registered by the ACB, the officers first blacklisted the training centres running skill development schemes after which a broker of the officers made a deal to remove them from the blacklist. After the corruption case in RSDC came to light, Gawande was transferred and posted to the Archaeological Museum Department.

Gawande has been transferred nine times in the last nine years. Prior to his posting as Director, Archeology and Museum Department, he was Managing Director RSLDC in 2021, Churu Collector in 2020, Additional Mission Director NHRM in 2020, Management Director Medical Services Corporation Jaipur, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Bikaner in 2018, CEO District in 2016 Council Jodhpur, SDM Dholpur in 2015. He also served in the central government in 2015 before his training in Bundi in 2014.

Also read: IAS Tina Dabi gets engaged to Rajasthan cadre officer