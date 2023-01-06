Kota (Rajasthan): Vanshika Sharma, an ambidextrous Math maestro from Jhunjhunu's Chidawa in Rajasthan, has been gifted with an exceptional ability to carry out complex Mathematical calculations in her mind within a fraction of a second. She has earned her name in various records for Mathematical calculations. Student of Class XII, her academics have always been shining with brilliance.

Her journey to make the world record began on April 14, 2018, when she made the record of writing an 11-digit table within 39 seconds. Vanshika did not stop there, she continued to make more world records and today she has eight world records in Mathematical calculations registered in her name. Vanshika has also made a record of writing a table of 280 digits on a 20 feet long paper.

While talking to ETV Bharat, Vanshika said, "I used to be very keen about different types of records in my childhood, but back then I did not know that one day I will also get my name registered in the list of records in Mathematical calculations." She further said, "After making my first record, after that, I have made one-two records in calculations every year. My target is to continue making at least one record every year. I have not decided about what records I will make, but all I know is that my records will always be in calculations and Maths. "

Vanshika's interest in Mathematics has taken her to the pinnacle of writing tables from two to infinity, that, too, different ones with both hands at once. Her determination, virtue of ambidexterity and phenomenal focus have earned her a name as the next Shakuntala Devi in India. Many politicians like Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and others, along with bureaucrats, are surprised to see the talent of Vanshika. Even the Prince of France, who was on his visit to India, was impressed by Vanshika's skills and congratulated her for winning records.

Vanshika's father, Manoj Sharma said, "Vanshika was always a bright student. She had a keen interest in Mathematical calculations. Over time she practised and improved her skills. Even we also got to know about many of her talents later on. She has also emerged as a motivational speaker and gets invited by various educational institutions to deliver motivational speeches. She holds eight different records in Mathematics and she can speak and write tables from two to infinity with both her hands."

Gayatri Sharma, Vanshika's mother said, "One day I was reading about a child being able to recite two-digit tables in one minute. When I asked Vanshika to do this, she did it just in a few seconds. After that, Vanshika worked on her skills and made her first world record for writing an 11-digit table within 39 seconds. I request the State and the Central governments to give Vanshika a platform through which she can help other students as well."

Besides studying in Class XII, Vanshika is taking coaching for IIT entrance from Kota. The Math genius has also cherished the vision of writing books based on calculation techniques and mental Maths. Now she has written 16 books and is waiting for them to be published.