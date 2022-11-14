Chennai: A 12-yr-old girl from Chennai has taken the world of coding by storm with Nalanda University conferring an honorary doctorate on her. Anushka Kolla, a Class VIII student born to Indian Navy Commander KP Sabarish and KS Renuka, is a prodigy. After excelling in the field, Anushka while realising the need for coding, has been providing free coding training to eight to 15-year-old students through the internet for the last two years.

Anushka conducts the classes for one hour every week to update the kids on the advances in the field of coding teaching basics in the first level, app development in the second level and professional approaches in the third level. She has also designed a questionnaire to test the skill of the students. Besides routine knowledge, Anushka also teaches Indian culture, history, and mythology to the kids through the medium of coding.

The coding wizard has so far taught coding to around 500 students. In recognition of her services to society, Vasavi Clubs International and World Arya Vaishya Mahasabha (WAM) have honoured Anushka with awards like Bala Upadhyaya, Bala Dronacharya and Hall of Fame. The girl has also been felicitated with the Ugadi award on behalf of the Arya Vaishya Officials and Professionals Association (AVOPA).

Anushka has been also honoured with Mahatma Gandhi Award by Anandshree Foundation (Mumbai). International Book of Records, OMG Book of Records, too, has recognised Anushka as the youngest teacher and gave certificates to Anushka. In recognition of Anushka's services in the field of education, Nalanda University also conferred an honorary doctorate on Anushka in February this year.