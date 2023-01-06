Jodhpur: Five people died while 32 others were injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck here on Friday, police said. The bus was on its way to Jodhpur from Osian when the accident occurred near Mathania bypass at 3.30 pm, they said. Villagers from the nearby areas rushed to rescue the passengers stuck in the bus and sent them to a hospital, police said.

Of the total injured, six have been admitted to the MDM Hospital Jodhpur while the rest are being treated at the local hospital in Mathania, they said. Collector Himanshu Gupta, who reached the spot, said that the collision was so severe that the front parts of both vehicles were completely damaged. Most of the passengers aboard the bus were injured in the sudden collision while the passengers sitting in the cabin near the bus driver were seriously injured. CM Gehlot also reached MBM Hospital around 7 pm and met the injured.

Also read: Kanjhawala-like mishap: Biker hit and dragged by dumper for several meters in Siliguri

The police identified the deceased as Narpat Singh Bhati (75) resident of Kapuria, Bhanwarlal (24) resident of Karni Nagar Osian, Jakhan resident Kishnaram (38), Nimbo Ka Talab resident Kansingh (30) and one more deceased is yet to be identified. Lohawat MLA Kishnaram Vishnoi and Osian MLA Divya Maderna went to the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat expressed grief over the accident in a tweet. He tweeted "I am shocked by the accident between bus and truck in Jodhpur. There is a pain in the mind for the dead. I pray for the peace of their souls. I pray to God that the family members get strength."