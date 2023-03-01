Chandigarh: As 'Zero Discrimination Day' is being celebrated in the country on March 1, student leaders in Punjab have raised concern over the caste discrimination against Dalits still prevalent in the state despite laws to prevent the crime. Zero Discrimination Day is being celebrated on Wednesday, March 1 against any kind of discrimination on the basis of caste or religion.

Even though the right to equality has been enshrined in the constitution, student leaders expressed concern over the prevalent caste-based discrimination in Punjab. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Gagandeep Singh, a student of Punjab University and a member of Students for Society said that society is not discrimination-free.

“Our society is not discrimination-free. Even though it is written in very beautiful words in our constitution that there is no place for caste, the same does not apply on the ground. The constitution has prohibited discrimination of colour, or caste, but when we take a look at society, we see discrimination everywhere.

Most discrimination is based on caste,” Gagandeep Singh told ETV Bharat. Gagandeep said that the people belonging to the Scheduled Caste community are called “low caste” in the state of Punjab, which is unfortunate and against the soul of the constitution. “This phenomenon is common in Punjab. This has been going on for many years in the state,” he said.

Gagandeep said that cases of social boycotts of Dalits are common in Punjab. “ It is a recurring phenomenon every year that when a Dalit asks for a part of the Panchayat land, which is the legal right of the community, he is socially boycotted,” he said.

Another cause of concern in society is that the phenomenon of discrimination against girls continues, the student leaders said. A boy is brought up differently and a girl is less prioritized, they said adding girls do not have the right to take decisions in their lives including a share in land or other property. If the girls ask for a share, they are denied the same, the student leaders said.

Harpuneet Kaur, a student studying at Punjab University, Chandigarh alleged discrimination against girls at the highest seat of learning. “As for women's rights, they are never fulfilled. This is true for both rural as well as urban girls,” Kaur said.

Zero Discrimination Day started on March 1 2014. It was celebrated for the first time by UNAIDS. The day is observed against social injustice and inequality on the basis of caste, creed and religion. Its purpose is also to fight for women's empowerment.