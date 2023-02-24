Etah: A case was registered against seven persons in the Marhara area of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Friday, after a Dalit marriage procession was allegedly stopped by miscreants who hurled casteist remarks at the wedding party, turned off lights and musical accompaniment, while threatening people attending the procession, said police officials.

The incident occurred on Thursday night when the procession neared a major thoroughfare in Lalpur Deha Mafi town, when the accused stopped the procession and unplugged the generator powering musical instruments, said the complaint lodged by Ramprakash, father of the bride. They also used casteist slurs and threatened to kill those in attendance in the procession was not immediately disbanded, it further noted.

Subsequently, police reached the spot after being informed of the developments. The marriage ceremony was carried out late on Thursday night under police protection. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under sections 147, 542, 504, 506 of IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, CO Sadar Sudhandhu Shekhar said.

Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh's Chatarpur, the brother of Bageshwar Dham seer Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, Shaligram Garg, had a case registered against him for brandishing a gun before those invited at a Dalit wedding ceremony. According to eyewitnesses, Garg appeared drunk and abused people present at the spot, while smoking and holding the gun in one hand. Following this, questions have emerged about the seer not being able to rein in his sibling's behaviour.