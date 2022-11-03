Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interrogated two singers of Punjab in connection with the Sidhu Moose Wala case at the Delhi headquarters on Thursday. Singers Dalpreet Dhillon and Mankirat Aulak were interrogated for several hours by the NIA.

During the interrogation, albums of both the singers and various other information were sought. After the interrogation, the NIA released them. However, if required, both of them can be called at any time for questioning. Notably, the NIA had also questioned female Punjabi singer Afsana Khan in the same case.

Also read: Bittu Singh remanded to police custody in Moose Wala murder case

Earlier, Aulakh and Dhillon were repeatedly accused of having a connection with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, following which the singer Mankirat Aulakh was threatened by the Bambiha gang after the Moosewala incident, which took place on the 29th of May this year.