Sirsa: The Mansa police arrested another accused from Haryana in the Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. The arrest comes two days after the Punjab police on Saturday said they arrested the sixth and last shooter Bittu Singh, who was allegedly involved in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The Mansa police arrested him for allegedly doing a recce at Sidhu Moose Wala's house with brother Sandeep Kekra.

Police said Bittu's aunt lives in the village Musa due to which he was conducting a recce of the Moose Wala's residence. Bittu is said to have been in contact with Moose Wala’s shooter, Priyavrat Fauji, who was arrested in June. Mansa's CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh said they arrested Bittu from Dabwali. He was wanted in the Sidhu Moosewala case for a long time.

A case of murder was registered earlier as well. According to the charge sheet in which a total of 35 persons have been named as accused, the mastermind of the Moose Wala murder case is Lawrence Bishnoi. He had got Sidhu Moose Wala killed to avenge the murder of Vicky Meedukheda. According to the police, the conspiracy to kill Moose Wala was hatched on foreign soil by Goldy Brar. Moosewala was murdered at Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on May 29 this year. The incident took place when Moose Wala was going towards the village in his Thar jeep.