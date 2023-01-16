Jalandhar: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader and MP Rahul Gandhi resumed its Punjab leg Monday from Hoshiarpur. On the third day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state, Rahul Gandhi along with workers will reach Hoshiarpur and will be passing through rural areas of Jalandhar later in the day along the Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur highway.

In view of the yatra route, the Jalandhar Rural Police has issued a route diversion plan. SSP Swarandeep Singh said that on January 16, the Yatra will enter rural areas after the city, due to which the routes to Pathankot will remain closed in view of security. Commuters traveling to Pathankot have been advised to take the Kartarpur, Beas, Batala, Gurdaspur route.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Jalandhar, Moosewala's father joins it

Likewise, the Pathankot-Jalandhar route has been diverted via Dasuha and Tanda via Hoshiarpur and Phagwara. The SSP appealed to the people not to use any route other than the diversion route to prevent traffic jams. On Sunday, Congress MP Rahul attended the last rites of party MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary from Jalandhar who passed away due to a heart attack on Jan. 14 while participating in the Yatra.

Balkaur Singh, father of late singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala, has also arrived in Jalandhar for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He was seen along with Punjab Pradesh Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Rahul Gandhi. During the journey, Rahul was seen holding Balkaur Singh's hand. Balkaur Singh returned after walking with Rahul Gandhi for some time. Meanwhile, supporters of late Sidhu Moosewala demanded justice for the late singer, who was shot dead in May last year.