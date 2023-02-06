Chandigarh: Authorities at the high-security Central Modern Jail in Faridkot of Punjab on Monday recovered a smartphone from Monu Dagar, the accused in the high-profile Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. According to the jail authorities, the latest model of a Samsung touchscreen mobile phone without a SIM card was recovered from Dagar, who was lodged at the jail in the Moose Wala murder case.

The recovery of the mobile phone has raised questions about the security at the high-security jail. Monu Dagar is one of the accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case. As per the police charge sheet, Dagar had arranged two shooters identified as Priyavrat Fauji and Ankit Sersa when he was lodged in Faridkot jail at the time.

According to the police, the shooters Priyavrat Fauji and Ankit Sersa belong to the Haryana module of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to carry out Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Moosewala was murdered on May 29 last year. The killing came a day after the Bahgwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab withdrew Moose Wala's security, along with many other VIPs.

As per jail officials, a total of 14 mobile phones, including six smartphones, three chargers and other prohibited items were recovered in the jail during the search conducted by the jail staff. On the complaint of the jail administration, a case has been registered against the gangster Monu Dagar, and six others at Faridkot police station.

Pertinently, Deepak Tinu, along with his accomplices, suspected in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case allegedly assaulted three jail inmates in Tarn Taran’s Goindwal Sahib Central Jail on January 10. The injured prisoners were identified as Aman and Karanpreet Singh. The injured were initially admitted to the Tarn Taran Civil Hospital. They were later shifted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital for better treatment due to critical injuries.