Moga: The Moga Court on Monday granted the Moga police a 10-day transit remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, accused of a murderous attack on Sunil Dhamija, brother of Moga Deputy Mayor Ashok Dhamija.

Gangster Lawrence was produced in the court of Chief Judicial Officer Preet Sukhija, from where he has been handed over to the police on a 10-day remand. After getting the remand, the police took him away with them with tight security arrangements.

About the case, on December 1, 2021, Sunil Dhamija, along with his son Pratham Dhamija, was coming home on a bike from a finance company located in Nanak Nagari. During this, two youths opened fire on him, after which a bullet hit Pratham's leg. When Sunil tried to catch the assailants, they also injured him by hitting him on his head.

During the incident, police arrested one of the attackers, a gangster named Monu Dangar of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, while the other accomplice fled from the spot. Monu Dangar had confessed to the police that he had done so at the behest of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana has confirmed that Lawrence Bishnoi has been remanded for ten days.