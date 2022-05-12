Ludhiana: Ludhiana's administration finally reached out to Jarnail Singh, who was sitting outside the District Collector's office since February 18, demanding voluntary death or justice for his rightful demands, after his issue was raised by ETV Bharat.

A resident of village Gobindgarh in the district conveyed his thanks to ETV Bharat for becoming his voice which remained unheard for several months. On Thursday Ludhiana, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amandeep Singh Bains met Jarnail Singh and assured him of resolving his issues.

As per Jarnail Singh, his farmland in his native village Gobindgarh has been seized by the Sarpanch of his village making him landless and unemployed. For the last three months, he kept protesting at the DC office but no one took notice of him. Even Aam Aadmi Party MLAs visited him a couple of times but no action was taken.

Now, after ADC takes cognizance of the matter, Singh is hopeful that action would be taken soon, however, he is unwilling to give up protests until things fall in place.

