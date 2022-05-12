Ludhiana: A five-year-old boy died after a roof and a wall of their house collapsed at Puneet Nagar in the Tibba area on Wednesday afternoon. The boy got stuck under the debris and succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya. His father Parmod is a migrant labourer from Bihar. As per the information, minutes before the incident Aditya was sitting with his mother and younger brother outside the house, as he went inside the house to drink water, the roof and the wall of the house collapsed and he got buried.

On information, locals rushed for help and after an hour of struggle Aditya was rescued and taken to a civil hospital, but the doctor declared him brought dead.

Inspector Ranvir Singh, SHO, Tibba police station, said that a case under section 304A of IPC has been registered against plot owner, Rajinder Prasad, who was carrying out the work to level his plot using a JCB machine when the incident occurred. The FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Pramod.

