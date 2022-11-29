Jalandhar: A close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was killed in Punjab's Jalandhar on Monday night in a firing between two parties. An elderly woman, identified as Kuljeet Kaur, was injured due to the incident. "At 9 pm on Monday night, we received information on a firing incident in the Guru Nanak Pura area.

Baljinder Singh Aulakh, who is the owner of a firm providing bouncers, had an argument with another man, following which the dispute turned into a fight," ACP Nirmal Singh said. The accused Gurmeet Singh Aulakh, the cousin of Baljinder and president of a Taxi Union, opened fire during an argument that ensued after his car hit a motorcycle parked at the spot, the ACP further informed.

Punjab Lawrence Bishnoi aide killed one injured in Jalandhar firing incident

Also read: Alert BSF women personnel shot down drone entering from Pak in Punjab border

The CCTV footage from the area displayed the scuffle-gone-wrong as Gurmeet, clad in a yellow turban, is seen taking a step back and pulling out the gun from his pocket. Meanwhile, Baljinder and the victim Ravinder Kumar alias Sonu are seen trying to take the weapon from him. While Kaur falls down during the altercation, Ravinder slumps to the ground after a shot.

The latter was pronounced dead after being taken to a nearby hospital, officials said. Kuljeet Kaur is currently undergoing treatment, they added. Gurmeet was arrested following the incident, and a case under several sections of the IPC, as well as that of the Arms Act, has been registered against him. Hailing from Roorka village, deceased Ravinder was learnt to be a close aide of Bishnoi, the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala back in May this year. His social media account consists of several photos with the gangster, police also said.