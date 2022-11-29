Amritsar (Punjab) : The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, who have been deployed at the international border, shot down a drone entering from Pakistan into Indian territory in Chaharpur village of Amritsar district of Punjab. Later the area was cordoned off, police and concerned security agencies were on high alert. They have begun search operation too.

During search operation, the BSF jawans have recovered 1 Hexacopter in partial damaged condition along with a suspected item in white colour polyethene attached underneath lying in a farming field on one side of border fencing near the village. This has been informed by the BSF Public Relations Officer (PRO) on Tuesday.

The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and its contents are being ascertained. "Alert troops of BSF once again were able to capture a drone and foil smuggling attempt," a spokesperson for the force said.

On November 25, the BSF troops had also shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Amritsar.