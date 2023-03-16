Bhatinda: In a shocking incident, two minor girls from Delhi reached Bhatinda to meet gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Thursday. According to sources, they were reportedly impressed by the photos and videos of Bishnoi on social media and reached the Bathinda Central Jail to meet him after informing their parents that they are going to Amritsar.

District Child Development Officer Ravneet Kaur said that both the girls of Delhi reached Bathinda's Central Jail in Gobindpura village by auto. They kept their belongings at the Bathinda railway station and went to the Central Jail. The duo reached the jail and started clicking photos of the prison and taking selfies outside the jail.

The jail authorities took the girls and kept them in the Sakhi Centre and interrogated them. Both the girls called themselves, fans of the gangster. The police later contacted their parents and called them to Bhatinda. The police seized the mobile phones of both girls and then handed over the duo to their parents, the officer said.

Several criminal cases, including murder and extortion, have been registered against Lawrence Bishnoi. Earlier this month, a member of Bishnoi's gang was arrested after an exchange of fire with the police near Qutub Minar Metro Station in New Delhi. The accused was identified as Neeraj alias Katiya, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar district. Neeraj was involved in more than 25 criminal cases, including those of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, kidnapping, hurt, assault, threatening and theft in Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan, according to the police.