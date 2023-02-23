New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Thursday claimed to have busted a terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus by arresting six persons in the case. The arrested accused also includes close associate of Canada-based designated terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla.

NIA spokesperson said the arrests were made during raids by NIA at 76 locations across eight states to bust known terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus. The premier investigating agency has arrested six people, including Lucky Khokhar alias Denis, who is a close associate of Canada based designated terrorist, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla. Khokhar, a resident of Bhatinda, Punjab, was nabbed from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, on Tuesday.

The five other accused have been identified as (1) Lakhvir Singh, son of Jarnail Singh of Gidderbaha, (2) Muktsar, Punjab, Harpreet, son of Shyam Lal of Nihal Singh Wala, Moga, Punjab, (3) Dalip Bishnoi, resident of Bishanpura Abohar, District Fazilka, Punjab, (4) Surinder alias Chiku Chaudhary of Narnaul, District Mahendragarh, Haryana and (5)Hari Om alias Titu, son of Rameshwar of Gurugram, Haryana. The arrested were also associates of gangsters Lawrance Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Goldy Brar, the NIA spokesman said.

Who is Khokhar? Khokhar in particular, was in direct and frequent contact with Arsh Dala in Canada, and had carried out recruitment for him and received funds from him for carrying out terror activities. He had provided arms and ammunition to Arsh Dala’s associates in Punjab, which were used for carrying out the recent killing in Jagraon, Punjab, the NIA official said.

The NIA registered a suo-moto case on Aug. 20 last against seven people, including Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, and Arsh Dala in connection with the terror act. Khokhar was working for Dala, who has been involved in smuggling arms, ammunition, explosives, IEDs etc. across international and inter-state borders in India for several Khalistani terror outfits, including the Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation.

Lakhvir Singh-Lakhvir Singh and Hari Om alias Titu were arrested in connection with a case registered against them and their associates in August last for allegedly attempting to motivate and recruit youth for terror activities by using social media. They were also using social media to ‘publicise’ their crimes in a bid to create fear among the general public. Nine weapons were recovered from Lakhvir’s possession. He is a notorious criminal and an associate of Chhotu Ram Bhaat, who was earlier arrested in the case.

Surinder & Dalip- Surender and Dalip are known associates of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Canada based criminal Goldy Brar. They were arrested for raising funds, recruiting youth and carrying out terrorist acts on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Surinder Chaudhry, who was arrested on Tuesday, faces several cases under the NDPS Act besides murder attempts and extortions. He has been involved in illegal liquor contracts, smuggling and extortion from liquor and mining contractors in Haryana and has been one of the main financers of terror-gangster syndicates. Dalip Bishnoi, who was arrested on Wednesday, is a habitual criminal having 13 cases against him. He has been one of the main financers of this terror gang and was providing logistics support to the gangs in Punjab and Rajasthan.

Gangsters operate from abroad- The NIA investigations have so far revealed that many criminals, who were leading gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia, Philippines and Australia. They are planning their terror and criminal acts from there, in association with criminals lodged in jails in different states. These groups are carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortions. Further investigations are on to dismantle such terror networks and their funding and support infrastructure, the spokesperson said.