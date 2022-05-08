Former Congress chief Sidhu to meet Punjab CM Mann
Published on: 42 minutes ago
Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu shared on social media on Sunday that he is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday evening. Sidhu, cricketer-turned-politician, had stepped down as party's state chief after the grand old party's defeat in assembly elections. His tweet said that he is about to meet CM Mann at Chandigarh to discuss the revival of "Punjab's economy".
Will meet CM @BhagwantMann tomorrow at 5:15 PM in Chandigarh to discuss matters regarding the revival of Punjab’s economy . . . Punjab’s Resurrection is only possible with an honest collective effort . . .— Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) May 8, 2022
