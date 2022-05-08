Chandigarh: Former Punjab Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu shared on social media on Sunday that he is set to meet Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday evening. Sidhu, cricketer-turned-politician, had stepped down as party's state chief after the grand old party's defeat in assembly elections. His tweet said that he is about to meet CM Mann at Chandigarh to discuss the revival of "Punjab's economy".