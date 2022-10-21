Amritsar (Punjab): A team of Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and the Amritsar police in a joint operation with the Delhi police arrested three associates of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa on Thursday. With the arrest of the accused, the police have also recovered arms from the trio.

Official sources said, "Canada-based terrorist Landa was preparing to carry out a major incident in Punjab around the festival Diwali. On a tip-off, the Delhi police moved to Amritsar and started the investigation. In a joint operation with Amritsar Commissionerate, the Delhi police conducted a raid on a private hotel in the Ghee Mandi area. Three pistols, AK 47 rifle and other arms were recovered from the accused".

The entire operation was led by DCP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar. He said that the preliminary investigation revealed that they have already smuggled several consignments of weapons. The three accused are the close allies of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Landa. He further said that as the operation is still going on, the names of the three accused cannot be revealed. The police may make more arrests in this case.