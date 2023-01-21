Bathinda: Former MLA and BJP District president Sarup Chand Singla received death threats over the phone from Bathinda. The unidentified miscreant threatened the BJP leader that he will be killed in the same manner as Sudhir Suri, the Shiv Sena Taksali president. Singla was to leave for Amritsar on January 22.

The caller seemed aware of Singla's plans and whereabouts. He even asked the BJP leader to go in his Innova Crysta with full preparation with his bodyguard, gunman and driver. This is not the first time, the BJP district president has received death threats. Despite the threats received by the leader, the police have not made any security arrangements so far.

Also read: Sudhir Suri murder accused produced in Amritsar court

The caller already knew the vehicle number and the contact number of Singla and openly threatened to kill him. This has come at a time when Punjab is gearing up for Republic day celebrations on January 26. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will hoist the national flag in the state capital. Any lapses in security will lead to mayhem in the state.

For the uninitiated, Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead in broad daylight outside a temple in Punjab's Amritsar during a peaceful agitation amidst the presence of police. Suri was sitting in a dharna with his supporters in front of the Gopala mandir after idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses beside a picture of Guru Nanak Dev was found strewn on a garbage dump near the temple. The police registered a case under the sacrilege law against temple management after Singla took initiative.