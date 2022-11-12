Amritsar: Sandeep Sunny, the youth, who allegedly shot and killed Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri on November 4, was produced in a court in Punjab's Amritsar on Saturday and he was sent to a three-day police remand. Sunny was booked for murder after he allegedly shot at Suri when he was sitting on a dharna in front of Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road in Amritsar, one of the busiest places in the city, where he and some other leaders of the party were staging a protest.

Also read: Hindu leader Sudhir Suri allegedly killer sent on 7 days police remand

He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The assailant arrived at the spot in a car and sprayed bullets into Suri's chest. Soon after the attack, the Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said that the accused was arrested and a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered.

Sunny was produced in the court a day after the attack which sent him to a seven-day police remand. Ahead of the arrival of the accused, Sikh organisations gathered in large numbers outside the court. Gangster Landa Harike had purportedly taken the responsibility for the murder. Gangster Landa posted on Facebook "The murder of Sudhir Suri in Amritsar was done by our brothers and others, who speak badly about the nation or any religion should be prepared. It's their turn. It has just begun."