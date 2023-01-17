Hoshiarpur: Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party MP Rahul Gandhi resumed on the fifth day of it's Punjab leg from Jhingar Kurd in Tanda area of Hoshiarpur on Tuesday where the Congress leader will focus on women empowerment. As per party sources Rahul Gandhi left Dasuha with workers on the fourth day of the Yatra on Monday. The yatra resumed from Jhingar Kurd at 7 am today morning and took a halt at 11 am. The yatra will again resume at 3 pm.

On the fifth day of the yatra, hundreds of women including MGNREGA workers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) walked with Rahul Gandhi. The yatra was dedicated to the cause of women empowerment for the day. In the morning, the Congress leader interacted with school and college students, little girls as well as elderly women during his walk which lasted about four hours. Many of the women were seen shouting Bharat Jodo slogans and walking briskly.

The yatra will start again at 3 pm and will have another halting point at Mukerian at 6: 30 pm in the evening, a Congress spokesperson said. In Mukerian, the yatris will have an overnight stay at Musahibpur opposite Bibi Satwant Kaur public school. As per the spokesperson, the dates and places are tentative and subject to change.

Previously on Monday, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Hoshiarpur advised Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann not to come under “pressure” from Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. "I want to ask Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that you are the chief minister of Punjab, Punjab and you should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure from Arvind Kejriwal ji and Delhi. You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone," said Gandhi.

The Punjab CM, however, hit back at the Congress leader. Reacting to Rahul's remarks, Bhagwant Mann wrote on Twitter, "Rahul ji, it is better if you don't speak the wrong way in Punjab... I have been made CM by the people of Punjab and Channi ji has been made by Rahul Gandhi. Punjab President is getting jolts while traveling..You don't like speaking well.. "