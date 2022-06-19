Nuapada: Four people were killed while two others were injured after lightning struck them in the Mallikamunda area of Odisha's Nuapada district on Sunday. The group was engaged in construction work when the mishap occurred, according to police. The four died on the spot, while the survivors sustained critical burn injuries. All were immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital, where the former was declared brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Tirtha Nag, Laxman Nag, Chudamani Nag, and Gunsagar Nag.

